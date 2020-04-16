Namibia: Reporting On the Frontlines of COVID-19 ... Perspectives From Namibian Journalists

WHEN news broke in January about an unknown, flu-like virus that was quickly spreading in a small, rural region of China, few local journalists anticipated they'd soon be reporting from the frontlines of one of the biggest pandemics of the 21st century.

Globally, news of the outbreak of a new coronavirus started making international headlines in January.

The Namibian's resident health reporter, Ndanki Kahiurika, first started reporting on the outbreak towards the end of January.

She provided the nation with a glimpse of life during a lockdown in Wuhan, China, from the perspective of some Namibian students who were based there.

At the time, Kahiurika couldn't have known the virus would claim more than 100 000 lives globally, and would eventually become a pandemic putting countries all over the world under lockdown.

"Being able to write about the virus has been a reminder of the important role of journalists. To inform, educate and raise awareness while also being the voice of the people is daunting," she says.

Kahiurika said journalists have a huge responsibility to be accurate and not misleading - especially when misinformation is rampant. Not only health reporters, but also those on various other beats have been affected by the pandemic.

"Someone said in this time every journalist becomes a health journalist," says Charmaine Ngatjiheue, also reporting for The Namibian.

Ngatjiheue, normally a business reporter, says: "I never imagined I would be writing health stories. But when the coronavirus was first reported on, I extensively followed the news.

"Of course, as a journalist with a business writing background, I studied the figures. Despite the low fatality rate, the spread of the virus is fast paced," she says.

"There are so many conspiracy theorists and fake news agents working overtime, and it's up to us as reporters to trump false information," Ngatjiheue says. Many reporters The Namibian interviewed said maintaining honour in the line of duty is paramount.

Denver Kisting, a senior reporter at the Afrikaans daily newspaper Republikein, says it is this obligation that keeps him motivated to report on the pandemic and to put his own health at risk while at it.

"As journalists, we have a huge responsibility generally. During this particular time, that responsibility is even bigger. It is an honour to keep citizens informed of verified news to enable them to make decisions about their lives and their livelihood," he says.

"Of course, one shouldn't be reckless and negligent. I've been trying my best to stay safe, sane and healthy and to not have contact with anyone other than those I have to because of my work," he says.

Kisting believes some good can come from the current crisis.

"It's a great chance to upskill, learn new skills and to let go of those 'priorities' that no longer serve me," he says.

Okeri Ngutjinazo, another reporter at The Namibian, says she has felt a heightened sense of anxiety since the presence of the virus was detected locally.

"I was one of the journalists who covered the press conference when the minister announced the first two confirmed cases. It kind of felt like it was imminent, but in your mind you're still hoping it could be prolonged for a while," she says.

Ngutjinazo has since been part of a team of journalists who continue to attend press conferences and tour quarantine facilities in an effort to keep the public informed.

"That entire week of reporting after the first two confirmed cases was extremely busy, because we had to cover all areas of what those two cases would mean for Namibia," she says.

In the weeks following the detection of the first two cases, president Hage Geingob announced a state of emergency, followed by a lockdown of the Erongo and Khomas regions, and only those providing essential services would remain working. Media outlets and newspapers were ranked as essential.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Namibia Coronavirus By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"What is encouraging is that so many people from all walks of life turn to the media now for information, and this trust may not be compromised," says freelance journalist Brigitte Weidlich. She also recounts a somber mood when the first two cases were confirmed.

"It was clear that the economy, particularly the tourism and hospitality sector would be severely affected," she says.

"I had to do a radio update straight after [the lockdown was announced] and had to grapple with my own feelings as all the announced measures sank in. I told myself my voice had to sound normal.

"That evening WhatsApp exploded - so many questions from the business world. It continued the next day," she says.

Days continue to pass without a definite end in sight, but journalists remain committed to performing an essential service to the public.