Namibia: 'Stay Calm and Look After Your Body'

interview

The Namibian (TN)'s Adam Hartman sat down with Okahandja-based dentist, Dr Martin Wucher (MW), who has a series of YouTube videos on his views of the coronavirus. Wucher studied microbiology and believes the body can heal itself through immune-boosting foods, vitamins and exercise.

TN: Tell us about yourself and your qualifications.

MW: I am a born and bred Namibian. After school, I did a B.Sc degree in science with my major subjects being microbiology and zoology. I was set to carry on with microbiology, but ended up becoming a dentist. I obtained three other university degrees all related to the dental and healthcare fields. In addition, I spent thousands of hours doing my own research and studies online and otherwise. My focus has been functional medicine.

TN: What do you think is the best way to deal with COVID-19?

MW: We need to look at nature. This means letting nature do its thing and helping it in doing so. Optimising our own immune response is the most effective, safest and cheapest way of doing this. For all those that are in favour of vaccines, this is exactly what vaccinations are doing. Injecting something into the body to trigger the immune response. The result is antibodies. Nature does this at no cost, no risk and without a syringe.

TN: Why do you consider this a good plan?

MW: Boosting your body is the natural way. Waiting for drugs and artificial intervention is like doping. Our reality is that the business sector is locked down and that many people are just not in a position to just stay at home and run everything from there. Especially the poor people have to get out and about to stay alive. What I am suggesting is an additional measure. I do not recommend removing the existing strategies.

TN: How are your ideas to fight Covid-19 different?

MW: My suggestions come from years of study of human physiology, immunology and functional medicine. I was trained to use antibiotics with surgery. Today I don't do that anymore. We now use supplements, lifestyle changes and ozone to achieve better results for less money.

TN: What is your advice to people faced with so many options to deal with the virus?

MW: My advice is to calm down. Make sure you look after your body, because then it will look after you. Healing always comes from the inside. You just need to give your body the support it needs.

TN: How long did it take you to research your approach?

MW: I have been studying these materials, using these principles in my practice and lecturing on the subject matter of human physiology, chronic disease and infections for the last 10 years.

TN: What type of response have you had to date?

MW: My YouTube video has had over 15 000 views in the first five days. The response from professional colleagues has been 100% supportive. The response from our leaders is not clear at this time.

TN: What if people take supplements but get infected anyway?

MW: Of course there is a chance that people will get infected. My proposal is like telling people to wear a bullet proof vest when entering a battle zone. I want to introduce another level of protection - our immune system.