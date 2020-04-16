Namibia: Arts Industry Requests a Helping Hand

It's been almost three weeks since the Khomas and Erongo regions have been in lockdown, with the rest of the country abiding by state of emergency regulations.

For some, this time was spent catching up on overdue chores, working out or engaging in spiritual growth rituals.

For others who are not so fortunate, the past few weeks have been a time of financial uncertainty with doubts looming about what the future holds. Artists, who rely on interacting with audiences, have been particularly harshly affected by the regulations to contain the spread of Covid-19, and have written an open letter to the government requesting assistance in these unsure times.

Multi-disciplinary artist, Nashilongweshipwe Muushandja, who drafted the letter representing over 150 other associates and their concerns, mentions that there are various, complicated challenges artists are facing during this time, and one that affects many people is access to information.

"Everything is relying on the internet, mostly to know what is happening out there," he says.

He mentions that many individuals are not of aware of their rights, and that organising together in this manner and lobbying can bring about desired changes in communities.

He adds that artists and cultural workers earn an income through public engagements and thus financial implications are unavoidable.

The arts industry feels neglected and this request has been long overdue, he says. "This is the perfect opportunity to address these issues. This is why we write this letter. The biggest thing is not solely that we are marginalised, but this is the time that artists and cultural workers are needed."

The letter highlights issues such as the absence or lack of a ready policy framework, fixed income and social security mechanisms in place for most artists and creative communities who are on the margins of Namibian society.

"Nor do we have a union to monitor policies, pay, health insurance. Therefore, many of us consider ourselves to stand in solidarity with homeless people, unemployed youth, poor people, sex workers, women and children as well as informal traders who are all affected by this situation," the letter, dated 13 April, reads.

"We trust that it is still possible to find collaborative approaches between ourselves, cultural organisations, government, the private sector, and civil society. More so, we also recognise our potential for creative expression as a way of educating and mobilising society in the fight against Covid-19. These are the times when artists and cultural workers are critically useful in offering messages of healing and social consciousness."

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Namibia Coronavirus Entertainment By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The letter also sheds light on the fact that the value of the artist has become evident as the art, through music, television, books and other mediums, has become central to many households during this pandemic.

"In this time of crisis and isolation, the role of art becomes more central to our lives. Artists need support to continue their work to inform and entertain Namibians."

The letter requests assistance regarding the survival of projects already in implementation; artistic and cultural response to Covid-19; the setting up of solidarity fund programmes comprising of an emergency grant solidarity fund and a Covid-19 artist's solidarity fund; and investment in local content and payment of royalties.

Theatre practitioner, Zindri Swartz, notes that being in the dark on whether the situation will change and when poses a threat on its own.

"We are in an industry which relies on mass gatherings," he says. He also questions what mechanisms are in place to battle these issues adding that the emergency income grant, although generous, is not sustainable. Swartz mentions that artists and cultural workers do not seem like a priority at this time, while they are also in need of assistance to survive