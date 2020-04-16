Namibia: Four Road Accidents Over Easter Weekend

THE state of emergency and lockdown resulted in a significant decline in the number of accidents on Namibian roads during the Easter weekend, police have said.

According to statistics released by the police and the Motor Vehicle Accident Fund (MVAF) yesterday, the Khomas region recorded two accidents, while Hardap and Oshikoto had one accident each. This brought the total number of road accidents in the country to four with five people injured and no fatalities recorded.

This is in contrast to 41 people who lost their lives in road accidents over Easter weekends since 2016.

Statistics show that 16 fatalities were recorded in 2016 while in 2017, there were 13 fatalities. In 2018, four fatalities were reported while in 2019 eight people died on Namibian roads during the Easter period.

In 2016, a total of 66 crashes were recorded countrywide and in 2017 there were 48 crashes and 54 in 2018, while last year 42 crashes were recorded countrywide over the Easter weekend.

A total of 134 people were injured in accidents recorded in 2016, 119 people injured in 2017, 85 in 2018 and 42 in 2019.

National police spokesperson, deputy commissioner Kauna Shikwambi, attributed the reduction of the road crashes this year to the current state of emergency and the lockdown of the Erongo and Khomas regions to curb the spread of coronavirus.

She said comparing the 42 road accidents from 2019 to the four recorded in 2020, the measures put in place due to Covid-19 played a major role in the significant reduction of road accidents.

The police spokesperson applauded the public for their cooperation during this period, noting that everything is possible if the police and the public work together. - Nampa