Malawi: Warrant of Arrest for Prophet Mbewe - 'I Will Hand Myself to Malawi Police'

15 April 2020
Nyasa Times (Leeds)
By Green Muheya

Malawi police on Wednesday stormed the residence of Prophet David Mbewe in Machinga with a warrant of arrest but could not execute it as he was not available.

Police said they are looking to arrest Prophet Mbewe, the Founder of Living Word Evangelistic Church, on allegations that he has been holding services at Shalom Mount Valley in Machinga by not maintaining appropriate social distancing of worshippers despite government orders to combat the spread of coronavirus.

But when Nyasa Times reached Prophet Mbewe on his mobile phone, he denied the allegations, saying he has been complying with the measurers of Covid-19.

He said if police are looking for him then he will hand himself to police station.

"I will go to the police station," he said.

Police sources say Mbewe may be charged with unlawful assembly and violation of a public health emergency order.

But spokesperson for Prophet Mbewe insisted he complied with rules that state people must maintain a six-foot distance in public and less than 100 people gathering before lockdown measurers were introduced.

The spokesperson said the church went above and beyond any other business to ensure the health and safety of the people.

Recently, the preacher introduced a programme on Malawi Broadcasting Corporation (MBC) television to ensure that the faithful maintain the sense of spiritual connection away from attending church service.

Read the original article on Nyasa Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Nyasa Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

