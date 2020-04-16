Mozambique: One More Coronavirus Case Detected

Maputo — The number of people in Mozambique infected by the new coronavirus that causes the respiratory disease Covid-19 has risen to 29, according to the Deputy Director of the National Health Institute (INS), Eduardo Samo Gudo.

He told a Maputo press conference on Wednesday that, over the previous 24 hours 31 people had been tested. 30 proved negative for the coronavirus, and one was positive.

Samo Gudo said this case is a Mozambican man, over 30 years of age, currently living in Maputo. But he is linked to the cluster of cases found at the camp of the French oil and gas company Total at Afungi, in the northern province of Cabo Delgado. He was found through the third round of tracing the contacts of those people from the Total camp who had earlier tested positive for the coronavirus.

"This individual was identified through the contact tracing", sad Samo Gudo. "He showed symptoms, and so a sample was collected and tested today. The result was positive". The man is now in home isolation.

He added that, in the third round of contact tracing, based at the Afungi camp, 55 contacts have so far been identified. "This is a continual activity", said Samo Gudo.

The key Mozambican Covid-19 figures are thus: 29 positive cases, of whom two have fully recovered, while the other 27 are still regarded as active, and no deaths. None of the active cases have been hospitalised.

Asked about the treatment these cases are receiving, Samo Gudo said there is no standard therapy. "The individual takes medicine in accordance with his symptoms", he said. "If he has a fever, he takes paracetamol. If he has breathing problems, oxygen is administred".

Of the 29 positive cases, 18 are connected with the Afungi camp. Currently 12 of them are in Afungi, two in the Cabo Delgado provincial capital, Pemba, and four in Maputo.

According to the figures from the INS, since 22 March, 793 people have been tested. In that period, 460,869 people (Mozambican and foreign) entered Mozambique and were screened. 1,868 travellers are still undergoing quarantine.

Samo Gudo urged Mozambicans not to make unnecessary journeys. Although there is no ban on movement, he insisted that by staying at home, citizens would reduce the possibility of spreading the disease to parts of the country where it has not yet appeared.