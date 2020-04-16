Namibia: Complaints Over Bank Charges Escalate

Over 1 200 complaints have been lodged against banking institutions in 2019, mainly on bank charges and fees, says the Bank of Namibia.

This is an 18,4% increase from 1 024 complaints made in 2018.

The central bank said this increase is generally attributed to the complexity of banking products and services offered.

Of the reported cases, 91% have been resolved, while the remaining cases are to be finalised this year.

The Bank of Namibia said although there is no consistent trend observed regarding the types of complaints reported during 2019 compared to 2018, the majority related to concerns regarding bank charges and fees.

Additionally, consumers complained about poor service delivery, disputes related to repossession procedures, credit applications being declined, a lack of adequate feedback and communication from banking institutions, and the listing of customers with credit bureaus.

On instruction of the central bank commercial banks refunded two complainants with N$156 400.

In 2019, income earned by banks through charges and fees stood at about N$3,5 billion.

The central bank said it did not receive any new banking licence applications in 2019, therefore the number of banking institutions authorised to conduct banking business in Namibia remained at seven, with one foreign bank branch and one representative office.

According to the central bank several supervisory activities have been conducted to promote banking sector stability and bolster confidence in the banking sector.

This includes an assessment of the degree of risk and the adequacy of risk management systems for key risk areas such as strategic, credit, liquidity and operational risk.

It was found that the weaknesses identified in risk management systems could be addressed in the normal course of business.

The bank also flagged several pyramid schemes such as Longrich Bioscience, Karatbars, Onyx Lifestyle and JamaLife, which were found to be in contravention of banking laws.

According to the central bank's supervisor, the promoters of the above-mentioned schemes have been informed to cease operations in Namibia and to repay money obtained from members of the general public.

"If these schemes and their promoters fail or refuse to repay money as directed, the Bank may apply to the High Court to have their assets sequestrated to raise money to repay members of the public who participated in the schemes," said the central bank.

In promoting financial sector development, the Bank of Namibia also conducted and concluded its third cost and income survey, of which the findings will help formulate a position on bank fees and charges.

In November last year, the central bank released a comprehensive report comparing different banking fees and charges by banking institutions in Namibia, and NamPost Savings Bank.

The duty of the Bank of Namibia is to always ensure that the fees or charges payable by a user are in the public interest, promote competition, efficiency and cost effectiveness in service delivery and comply with the standards as determined.

