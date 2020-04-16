Mozambique: Nkondezi Pushes Ahead With Power Station Plans

Maputo — The company Nkondezi Energy is pushing ahead with plans for a 300 megawatt coal fired power station in the western Mozambican province of Tete, despite the Covid-19 pandemic.

Nkondezi has submitted a tariff proposal to the Mozambican electricity company, EDM, which will buy its power. An Nkondezi release says that it expects to conclude the tariff negotiations with EDM in the second quarter of this year, and agree an Engineering, Procurement and Construction Contract.

In the second half of the year, a Power Purchase Agreement should be agreed with EDM, and a Power Concession Agreement with the Ministry of Mineral Resources and Energy. The financial close of the project is scheduled for the first half of 2021.

Nkondezi warns that this timetable "is subject to change due to the developing impact of Covid-19".

The Nkondezi Chief Executive Office, Hanno Pengilly, said "the successful submission of the updated project power tariff has opened up the next phase of key development work to further de-risk the project and firm up the underlying project value".

The key objective between now and the end of June would be finalising the tariff negotiations with EDM. Pengilly claimed the project is "uniquely positioned with a competitive tariff offering and world class partners".

Even though the full impact of Covid-19 is not yet known, Pengilly believed it was clear "that large scale infrastructure projects, such as the Nkondezi Project can play a major role in giving economies a critical boost in the short term while supporting long term growth in the future.

But an Nkondezi solar power and battery storage project has been put on hold "pending further clarity on the impact of Covid-19 and the lifting of travel restrictions".

This, Pengilly said, "is a necessary action ensuring that we adhere to government guidelines for reducing the spread of the virus".

"The Company is working closely with all parties involved in the Project. All major equipment is in secure storage facilities ready for future deployment when the restrictions are lifted", he added.