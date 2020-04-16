Somalia Records Three More Deaths From COVID-19

16 April 2020
Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Somalia has reported a spike in the number of COVID-19 infections with 20 more cases announced today in addition to three deaths.

Somalia's Minister of Health and Social Services Fowziya Abikar Nur announced in her daily COVID-19 briefing that the total number of COVID-19 cases in the country has risen to 80 while three more patients have died of the disease, bringing the total deaths to five.

Minister Fowziya urged the public to take instructions of the health authorities seriously in order to contain the rapid spread of the disease in the country.

The total number of coronavirus cases in the world has surpassed two million, according to the data compiled by the Johns Hopkins University. About 130,000 others have died of the disease.

Read the original article on Shabelle.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Shabelle Media Network. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Shabelle

Most Popular
Health
Coronavirus
Nigeria
Business
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Updates - African Countries With Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
How Many People Have Died From COVID-19 in Africa?
South Africa Threatens to Arrest Nigeria's Pastor Chris
South Africa Takes Offence at Morocco's Western Sahara Claims
Who's Buying the Biggest Guns in East Africa?
Bobi Wine Offers to Rescue Africans 'Mistreated' in China

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.