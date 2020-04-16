Somalia Records Three More Deaths From COVID-19

Somalia has reported a spike in the number of COVID-19 infections with 20 more cases announced today in addition to three deaths.

Somalia's Minister of Health and Social Services Fowziya Abikar Nur announced in her daily COVID-19 briefing that the total number of COVID-19 cases in the country has risen to 80 while three more patients have died of the disease, bringing the total deaths to five.

Minister Fowziya urged the public to take instructions of the health authorities seriously in order to contain the rapid spread of the disease in the country.

The total number of coronavirus cases in the world has surpassed two million, according to the data compiled by the Johns Hopkins University. About 130,000 others have died of the disease.