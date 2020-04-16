Namibia Pumps N$1,2b Into Conservation

Namibia has, over the last five years, spent N$1,2 billion on projects aimed at biodiversity conservation, climate change adaptation and combating land degradation.

According to a report submitted to the National Assembly by environment minister Pohamba Shifeta in March and made available to Nampa recently, the funds were mobilised through the Green Climate Fund (GCF), Global Environment Facility and the Adaptation Fund.

Titled 'Delivering Transformative Impacts on the Ground', the report highlighted that in terms of bilateral cooperation, five projects have been implemented with the support of the German government to the tune of N$665,6 million in partnership with GIZ and the German Development Bank.

When further broken down, the environment ministry mobilised N$568,6 million while the Environment Investment Fund funded four of the projects through the GCF to the tune of N$575,1 million.

"The interventions were aimed at making Namibian communities more resilient to climate change and other environment-related problems such as water insecurity, human-wildlife conflict, and poaching," it said.

The report added that several new approaches that benefited from these funds in the agricultural sector include hydroponics, community gardens on conservation agriculture, drip irrigation, fodder production and water harvesting.

Community Based Natural Resource Management Empower to Adapt in Namibia pioneered the handing over of grants directly to communal conservancies and forests to implement projects aimed at climate-proof infrastructure projects.

The report further revealed that in 2018, 19 grants worth N$86 million were handed over to conservancies in eight regions of Kunene, Kavango East, Kavango West, Zambezi, Omusati, Otjozondjupa, Oshikoto and Ohangwena, with the construction of the entrance of the Bwabwata National Park in Kavango East also funded through these projects.

In addition, pilot projects also found that solar-powered boreholes and the use of desalination technologies saved communities money and were effective in ensuring water supplies to communities, livestock and wildlife during droughts.

As a result, solar-powered boreholes have become a central component of efforts to mitigate human-wildlife conflict.

Other major successes include the installation of drip irrigation systems in community gardens and 54 schools to benefit 10 000 people, the report said. - Nampa