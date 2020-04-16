Namibia: Only 16 Cases Not Possible - Haufiku

Health authorities have not ruled out the possibility of community transmission of COVID-19 in the country.

Community transmissions entail the infection of members of a community by other members of the same community.

This as opposed to imported cases where people are infected during their travels abroad.

The national coordinator of the COVID-19 task team, Dr Bernard Haufiku, said there could be COVID-19 community transmissions in the country.

Speaking at the COVID-19 communication centre yesterday, Haufiku said scientifically it was not possible for Namibia not to record any new cases of coronavirus over the past 10 days.

"The fact that we are not testing enough people could be the reason why we have no new cases reported. However, Namibia is following the guidelines for testing," he said.

Haufiku noted that the 16 confirmed cases show that Namibia has been able to contain the virus adequately, but the nation needs to be cautiously optimistic.

"I do not mean to be pessimistic, but we might have more cases out there," he said.

He added the situation is unfolding, and how the pandemic would pan out in Namibia with regards to community transmissions is unknown.

Health minister Kalumbi Shangula had also warned during the daily media briefing on Covid-19 that more infections in the country are possible.

He said there should therefore be no illusions that Namibia will not record new Covid-19 cases.

Shangula was speaking in light of the extension of the lockdown by two weeks.

The lockdown started on 28 March and was set to end on 17 April, but was extended to 4 May.

It has been a month since Namibia recorded its first two Covid-19 cases.

The country now has 16 cases with three recoveries.

"Let us have no illusions that there will be no more cases. The worst may still come. The recipe for this to happen is already there. The purpose of a continuous lockdown is to suppress transmission by reducing the possibility of asymptomatic people with Covid-19 from infecting others in the community," said Shangula.

The minister said while the lockdown limits people's movement, it is justified as it concerns public health.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Namibia Coronavirus Governance By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"The goal is to ensure that each confirmed case infects less than one person on average. It has been proven that this level of transmission interrupts the spread of the pandemic, commonly referred to as flattening the curve," said the minister.

Namibia Institute of Pathology acting chief operations officer Bonnie Makumbi yesterday said the institute has managed to test 338 samples countrywide, out of more that 400 tested in total.

He said samples are tested in Windhoek, but there are plans to roll out testing to other regions.

Makumbi said NIP had ordered a kit consignment to enhance testing and increase capacity to 30 000.

Petrus Mhata, World Health Organisation representative in Namibia, said the current measures aim to contain the virus and prevent community transmission.