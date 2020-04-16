Namibia: Small-Scale Farmers Crumble Under Lockdown

The government's decision to shut down informal traders to help contain the spread of Covid-19 has caused around 550 producers across the country massive losses.

Small-scale crop farmers sell part of their produce to the Agro-Marketing and Trade Agency (Amta) and the informal market.

Statistics provided by state-owned Amta show informal traders (street vendors) absorb 32% of total produce moving through their system.

Last year Amta's 32% involved around N$10,2 million. The state agency made nearly N$31,2 million from fresh hubs in 2019.

"The whole income from this market segment is lost in totality," Amta's managing director, Lungameni Lucas, told The Namibian yesterday.

Amta buys most of the small-scale produce in the country to mostly distribute to the informal market, government agencies and retailers.

MAIN MARKET

"There are farmers whose main market is the informal traders, and their produce requires uptake as their target market is closed," Lucas said.

Amta said small-scale farmers are losing around N$500 000 every month due to vendors not buying from them.

The government has decided to lift restrictions on the informal sector, but it's unclear how it will be guaranteed that the sector is not closed off from the food supply chain.

Amta said only 19% of their fresh produce is bought by government entities in the health, defence and police sectors.

Lucas said the government's decision to shut down informal vendors threatened food security.

"Food security is about availability and accessibility of safe and nutritious food to the general populace. Informal traders are very efficient in distributing sizable and affordable portions of food products to many consumers - especially in the informal areas," the managing director said.

PRICES COULD INCREASE

"In many areas, consumers have to queue up for long periods of time just to get access to daily food products as demand is concentrated on only a few traders. This has the potential to increase prices," he said.

Aveshe Kasheeta, who operates at Tsumeb shell market, told The Namibian yesterday he buys a weekly stock worth between N$10 000 and N$20 000 from farmers to sell and distribute among other small vendors.

He said for the last two weeks his losses have been exceeding N$50 000 as the existing stock rots at home and as he is experiencing a loss of cash-flow.

Jafet Madiva, who operates a bakkie to transport potatoes from surrounding farmers to Tsumeb for N$3 per bag, said the measures were too strict.

He said his bakkie can carry 200 potatoe bags and on good days he makes two trips to farms, generating between N$600 and N$1 200.

He said he is currently operating below capacity.

This after the government selectively decided to close off the operation of various vendors in the informal market acting as distributors of locally produced goods.

Big retailers are reluctant to implement the procurement of fresh produce from small-scale farmers.

REOPENING

According to information on the agronomic board, the informal and formal sectors do share the uptake of most of the country's fresh produce, with more perishable products distributed to the formal market and less perishable produce ending up on the informal market.

Around 48% of Namibian potatoes is sold to the informal sector, a study by the agronomic board found.

The country was put under a partial lockdown from 17 March set to end at midnight tomorrow, but president Hage Geingob extended this to a nationwide lockdown until 4 May midnight.

"The current prohibition relating to certain operations and the closure of certain business activities have been revisited to allow for the opening of informal trading and open markets, subject to strict hygiene, social distancing and limited gathering," Geingob said on Monday.

He said the Ministry of Urban and Rural Development would be implementing ways to enforce full compliance.