Namibia: Social Distancing a Hassle for Katutura Group

A GROUP of homeless people accommodated at the Katutura Youth Complex say social distancing is a challenge.

This includes about 200 people in Windhoek with no permanent shelter.

The group comprises former members of the South West Africa Territorial Force (SWATF) and ex-Koevoet soldiers who used to stay at the former residence of the late Ovaherero paramount chief Kuaima Riruako, better known as OvaHerero House in Katutura.

The group is housed at the youth centre and football field in Khomasdal for the duration of the state of emergency.

The former soldiers came to Windhoek five years ago demanding that the government repay part of N$36 million provided by the then South African government in 1992 as payment to them.

When The Namibian visited the complex on Thursday last week, no social distancing was practised.

Residents sat close to each other and some shared cigarettes.

Ukaningirua Muharukua, who is in charge of the group's logistics, instructed the group to sit a metre apart from each other.

"It is very difficult for us to practise this social distance thing, but we're trying to teach people here every day. It's not easy," Muharukua said.

She said healthcare workers are educating dwellers on the coronavirus daily about hand washing and not touching faces or each other when greeting.

Muharukua said an individual had been placed at the gate of the complex with bottles of soap and water for people to wash their hands before entering the premises.

She said good Samaritans, including the Universal Church of the Kingdom of God, provide them with donations and food.

The Popular Democratic Movement (PDM) also delivered food, which was shared with another group accommodated in Khomasdal, while individuals have donated food as well, Muharukua said.

Rakowa Ngombe, a Kunene region resident, who lives at the complex, thanked the government and healthcare workers for their efforts.

"I know they are doing everything they can, but they must work hard to take this virus away," she said.

Ngombe asked why people were still visiting the complex during lockdown.

"We don't know where they are coming from, who or what they have touched," she said.

Another resident, Koos Tjijahura, also from Kunene, said they have been neglected by the government and wish to receive their money and return to their families.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Namibia Coronavirus By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"We came here because we want our money from the government. They still have not given us a response. If we get the money from the government, we will immediately pack our things and leave," he said.

Tjijahura said he feared they would die far from their families, since they have been in Windhoek for nearly six years and have even had children while living in the capital.

The group said they still need mattresses, blankets, mosquito nets, more tents and food.

A health ministry official said the ministry is offering the group basic education on the new coronavirus and Covid-19.

She said some people did not want to be moved to the youth complex, and the ministry was still trying to provide mobile services like food, health education and other basic necessities to them.

After the lockdown, the ministry will be looking for permanent shelter for the group, which will be discussed in future, she said.