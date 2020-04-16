Sudan: Man Detained in Sudan's Blue Nile for Facebook Post

16 April 2020
Radio Dabanga (Amsterdam)

Kampala — On April 9, members of the Rapid Support Forces (RSF), Sudan's main government militia, detained an activist in Ed Damazin, capital of Blue Nile state, for two days because he criticised their commander on Facebook.

The Kampala-based Sudanese Human Rights and Development Organisation (HUDO) reported in a press statement today that a group of RSF soldiers held trader and social activist Idris El Bur (40) from his shop at the Grand Market of Ed Damazin last Thursday.

He was taken in an RSF detention cell in the Ashara Beyout neighbourhood in the state capital, where he was confined with nine RSF militiamen accused of breaching military regulations.

His detention was ordered by Maj Fayiz Balla, Commander of the RSF in Blue Nile state.

Elbur was questioned about a text he had posted on Facebook, in which he criticised the commander for not respecting the procedures during the RSF fuel distribution at one of the petrol stations in town.

The activist was warned not to post such articles again. He was released two days later.

El Bur is a member of the Executive Office of the Forces for Freedom and Change (FFC) in Blue Nile state. Shortly after his detention, the FFC Coordination demanded his "immediate and unconditional release".

Radio Dabanga's editorial independence means that we can continue to provide factual updates about political developments to Sudanese and international actors, educate people about how to avoid outbreaks of infectious diseases, and provide a window to the world for those in all corners of Sudan. Support Radio Dabanga for as little as €2.50, the equivalent of a cup of coffee.

Read the original article on Radio Dabanga.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Radio Dabanga. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Radio Dabanga

Most Popular
Health
Coronavirus
Nigeria
Business
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Updates - African Countries With Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
How Many People Have Died From COVID-19 in Africa?
South Africa Threatens to Arrest Nigeria's Pastor Chris
South Africa Takes Offence at Morocco's Western Sahara Claims
Who's Buying the Biggest Guns in East Africa?
Bobi Wine Offers to Rescue Africans 'Mistreated' in China

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.