Sudan: COVID-19 in Sudan - No New Cases, Lockdown Exemptions in Khartoum

Khartoum / El Fasher / ED Damazin — On Wednesday, no new coronavirus cases were recorded in Sudan. During the three-week lockdown that will begin on Saturday, residents of Khartoum will be allowed to buy their daily needs in the mornings. Congregational prayers in mosques and churches have been suspended. North Darfur will close all borders.

The Sudanese Ministry of Health announced on Wednesday that no new coronavirus patients were registered on Tuesday. The total of confirmed cases is 32, including five deaths.

The number of suspected Covid-19 cases in isolation centres in Sudan has risen to 35. They are awaiting test results.

Exceptions

On Wednesday, the Governor of Khartoum reassured the people in the capital that they will have enough time to buy food and other basic consumer goods during the lockdown of three weeks that will begin on Saturday.

The residents of Khartoum will be allowed to buy their daily needs from 6 am until 1 pm every day.

Governor Lt Gen Ahmed Abdoun confirmed that the lockdown includes the closure of the various bridges over the Nile. All means of transportation are prohibited throughout the day.

Exceptions will be made for people working in the medical field and for patients suffering from chronic diseases who periodically have to see a doctor or visit a hospital or dialysis centre.

Mills, bakeries, and food productors, are exempted as well. They are allowed to continue their work 24 hours a day.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Sudan Coronavirus By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Prayers

On Wednesday, Minister of Religious Affairs Nasreldin Mofreh suspended congregational prayers in all mosques, Koran schools, and churches in Khartoum for a period of three weeks as well.

The decision was based on the recommendation of the specialists from the Ministry of Health, Mofreh said.

He requested the muezzins of the mosques to change their calls for prayer and say: "Pray where you are, pray at home".

More closures

North Darfur will close the borders with other states on Tuesday. Transport of "essential needs related to people's livelihood in the form of food, medicines, and fuel" is exempted.

The government gave the people in the state 72 hours to take the necessary precautions before the closure.

The authorities in West Darfur closed the border with Chad, and shut down markets and clubs, and banned gatherings.

In Blue Nile state, public and private transport has been halted. The state government also ordered the closure of all public places, except for health institutions and pharmacies during specific hours.

Radio Dabanga's editorial independence means that we can continue to provide factual updates about political developments to Sudanese and international actors, educate people about how to avoid outbreaks of infectious diseases, and provide a window to the world for those in all corners of Sudan. Support Radio Dabanga for as little as €2.50, the equivalent of a cup of coffee.