Cameroon: "Marché Central" - Where Disorder Reigns !

16 April 2020
Cameroon Tribune (Yaoundé)
Traders go about their businesses in disarray.

It is business as usual at "Marché central" in Douala as traders were busy going about their activities on Wednesday April 8, 2020. From the entrance one finds different products lined up even on the parking lot. At every corner of the market the disorder was visible as everybody was doing things his or her own way. Just besides a shop where dresses are sold, is a shade were they sell fresh tomatoes and green spices and buyers of the shop have to jump over baskets of tomatoes to get to the shop. Other traders have lined-up their products along the foot path were buyers could get into the market. Passing from one line to the other, human traffic is high. The market is jam-packed with people of all works of life, while others are busy buying and selling, pickpockets and thieves are busy observing so as to outsmart whosoever loses focus. The situation gets terrible when a tricycle fully loaded with goods is about to meander its way to deposit offload, traders struggled to clear the way by removing their items from the road. Standing in front of a shop to buy, owner in a low tune, told his client "hold your purse well and come closer, the people around you are not your friends". The situation is worst around the area where fresh fish are sold as the hygienic condition is not the best flies are almost on every surface. Traders here see it as normal as they told this reporter that they are used to such environment. None of them had any protective mask or others any other thing to protect themselves. The huge trash can there is not helping matters as the stench from it can make someone fall sick.

