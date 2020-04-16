Cameroon: National Assembly - Mandates of New MPs-Elect Verified

16 April 2020
Cameroon Tribune (Yaoundé)

The Fourth Verification Board of the National Assembly performed the exercise after a plenary sitting chaired by the House Speaker. Hon. Cavaye Yeguie Djibril.

The 13 Members of the National Assembly elected during the March 22, 2020 legislative by-election will in the coming days receive their attributs investing them with powers of full representatives of the people. They were all elected on the ticket of the ruling Cameroon People's Democratic Movement (CPDM). The Speaker of the National Assembly, Hon. Cavaye Yeguie Djibril during a plenary sitting of the House on April 15, 2020 announced that he had received from the President of the Constitutional Council a report on the conduct of electoral operations and proclamation of results of the March 22, 2020 legislative by-election. He said the Chairmen's Conference received the report and deemed that it should be forwarded to the Fourth Verification Board of the National Assembly that will be in charge of checking the incompatibilities of the files submitted by the 13 MPs-elect. The forwarding of the report to the National Assembly is in conformity with Section 168 (3) of the Electoral Code which provides that, « The report on the conduct of electoral operations and proclamation of results shall be prepared by the Constitutional Council in four copies. It shall file the original copy and forward the other copies to the Ministry in charge of territorial administration, the National Assembly and the Electoral Board. » After the plenary sitting, members of the Fourth Verification Board of the House chaired by Hon. Aliyoum Fadil therefore went straight away to work. The Deputy Secretary General No. 1 of the National Assembly, Abdoulaye Daouda in an earlier press release requested the substantive candidates elected during the by-election to each submit a file with stated documents for the verification of incompatibilities. The documents which the members of the Verification Board scrutinised were: certified true copy of birth certificate or a declaratory judgement in lieu thereof; certified true copy of national identity card; a document certifying the end or suspension of any activity that is incompatible with the office of Member of the National Assembly; a declaration, on honour, of the end or suspension of any incompatible activity; and any other document that may be deemed necessary. When the 13 MPs-elect will receive their attributes they will join the other 167 elected during the February 9, 2020 legislative election for the National Assembly to have all its 180 members. The MPs-elect are from 10 constituencies in the North West Region and the Lebialem in the South West Region. The constituencies concerned in the North West include: Bui Centre, Bui South, Bui West, Mezam Centre, Mezam North, Mezam South, Menchum North, Menchum South, Momo East and Momo West.

Read the original article on Cameroon Tribune.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Cameroon Tribune. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Cameroon Tribune

Most Popular
Health
Coronavirus
Nigeria
Business
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Updates - African Countries With Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
How Many People Have Died From COVID-19 in Africa?
South Africa Threatens to Arrest Nigeria's Pastor Chris
South Africa Takes Offence at Morocco's Western Sahara Claims
Who's Buying the Biggest Guns in East Africa?
African Intellectuals Mobilize to Support Fight Against COVID-19

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.