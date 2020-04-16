Cameroon: Buea Central Prison Receives Hand Washing Facilities

16 April 2020
Cameroon Tribune (Yaoundé)

Donated by the Prisons Fellowship NGO, some 1,000 detainees will profit to keep the required hygiene recommendations from Government.

Some 1000 detainees of the Buea Lower Farms Central Prisons will henceforth wash their hands regularly with soap, wear mouth and nose masks and join the preventive frontline against the killer coronavirus. Thanks to the Justice and Equity Prison Fellowship Cameroon, hand washing facilities in lasting quantities were offered to the Prison to include adapted hand-washing buckets, soap, towels and hand sanitizers last 9 April, 2020. On the occasion, Mrs. Nana Abunaw Marie, who is Chief Executive Officer of the Prisons Fellowship, explained that it was important to ensure that strict hygiene measures instructed by Government be implemented in such a crowded milieu to check any outbreak of disease. "I am used to the prison milieu because I worked and retired as Administrator General of Prisons and know what it takes to keep such people", she added. The 26-year-old Prison Fellowship, a Non-Governmental Organisation with headquarters in Buea, also visited other prisons institutions in the South West to sensitise on proper hygiene measures in the face of the deadly coronavirus. The CEO and Founder of Justice and Equity-Prison Fellowship Cameroon, Nana Abunaw Marie, was accompanied by Pastor Ayuk Terrence who led a prayer session with Warders and Prisoners to invoke the Almighty to fade out the pandemic and protect mankind. Meanwhile, spokespersons for inmates expressed their delight to benefit from such largess and promised to be good citizens after their jail. The event pulled a host of dignitaries including the Superintendent in charge, Mofa Godwin.

