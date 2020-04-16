Namibia: Health Ministry to Conduct Targeted Testing of COVID-19 At Hotspots

16 April 2020
Namibia Economist (Windhoek)

The Ministry of Health and Social Services will commence with targeted testing, going to areas where they are reasonably confident of finding targets, an official said this week.

The Minister of Health, Kalumbi Shangula at a COVID-19 update event in Windhoek said the ministry will focus on what they deem hot-spots in the country.

"Our strategy going forward is to increase our monitoring and surveillance. As I have indicated earlier, we have revised our testing strategy to assess the degree of community transmission," he said.

Shangula said as Namibia increases its testing capacity, the ministry will continue to revise its criteria for testing.

"We are going to test as many people as our capacity can allow. In doing so, we are guided by the epidemiological nature of the infection. We are going to do a targeted testing, going where we are reasonably confident of finding the target," he added.

Furthermore, the Shangula said going forward the health ministry is to comply with the measures put in place.

The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Namibia remains 16, ten days after the last case was recorded

Read the original article on Namibia Economist.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Namibia Economist. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Namibia Economist

Don't Miss
Updates - African Countries With Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
How Many People Have Died From COVID-19 in Africa?
South Africa Threatens to Arrest Nigeria's Pastor Chris
South Africa Takes Offence at Morocco's Western Sahara Claims
Who's Buying the Biggest Guns in East Africa?
Bobi Wine Offers to Rescue Africans 'Mistreated' in China

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.