Namibia: Govt Opens Borders to Angolans Seeking Treatment

Photo: The Namibian
President Hage Geingob (file photo).
16 April 2020
The Namibian (Windhoek)
By Sonja Smith

The Namibian government has opened its borders to Angolan nationals who are seeking medical attention.

This is contained in a directive issued on Wednesday by chief of immigration in the Ministry of Home Affairs, Safety and Security, Nehemia Nghishekwa.

"Angolan nationals, particularly those classified as border residents, living along the borderline with Namibia, would be lawfully allowed to enter Namibia on condition of seeking medical attention, which would also mean visiting the hospital, collection of repeat medication or examination," Nghishekwa said.

The directive is sent to all supervisors at borders, all directors in the ministry as well as to the inspector general of the Namibian Police, Sebastian Ndeitunga.

Government closed all its borders in recent weeks except for essential goods amid the coronavirus outbreak, with 16 confirmed cases in the country.

The national lockdown, that first started in the Erongo and Khomas regions, has been extended until midnight 4 May 2020, amid a state of emergency.

Angola has so far recorded 19 cases of coronavirus and two deaths.

