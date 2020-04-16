Namibia: Coronavirus Briefs - One Economy Donates Beds for COVID-19 Isolation Unit

THE One Economy Foundation partnered with Earth Logistics to donate nine hospital beds to the Windhoek Central Hospital isolation unit and the Onandjokwe Hospital.

The donation, valued at N$315 000, was received by Esther Muinjangue, deputy health minister, who said the donation was both generous and timely considering the pandemic.

Citizens launch Co-Feed Namibia

PROJECT Co-Feed Namibia is a volunteer initiative launched with the aim of mobilising food supplies and other basic necessities for distribution to vulnerable communities.

The project, which is a response to the Covid-19 lockdown, does not intend to create new logistical infrastructures, but to rather rely on existing distribution networks and government efforts to distribute supplies to the targeted beneficiaries.

Co-Feed Namibia will make use of donations from both individuals and businesses to aid those who will be negatively affected by a prolonged lockdown.

SMEs and corporates are also urged to participate. Donations can be made individually, via neighbourhood watch groups, through retailers or businesses and via direct payments. Should you wish to donate, contact Co-Feed Namibia at [email protected] or send a WhatsApp to +264 81 865 2772.

- Compiled by Roxane Bayer