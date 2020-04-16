Namibia: No Smoking Ban Needed - Shangula

Namibia will not ban the sale and use of tobacco products despite concerns that they might contribute to the spread of Covid-19 or worsen symptoms in patients.

World Health Organisation has defined Covid-19 as an infectious respiratory ailment, which has infected 1,9 million people globally and killed 129 000 people so far.

After the lockdown came into effect on 28 March 2020, the sale of alcohol was banned to avoid social gatherings to stem the spread of the virus, which has to date infected 16 people in Namibia, with three recoveries.

President Hage Geingob on Wednesday extended the lockdown from 17 April to 4 May.

Health minister Kalumbi Shangula told The Namibian yesterday smoking had not been banned like alcohol, because they have no reason to stop the sale of these products in the country.

This is in contrast with the situation in neighbouring South Africa which banned not only the sale of alcohol, but also that of tobacco-related products. The country has recorded 1 400 confirmed cases of Covid-19 and 27 deaths from the disease.

"No, [to banning smoking]. Alcohol can blur someone's judgement and they could end up doing things they would normally not do. Smoking does not do that. Banning smoking would not contribute to curbing the spread of Covid-19," said Shangula.

A study by the European Respiratory Society says smokers are more likely to die from Covid-19 and urged the WHO to advance efforts to reduce smoking, vaping and water pipe use.

According to the society, smoking is an additional invisible immediate threat, which is a major contributor driving the more severe cases of Covid-19 because of its effects on users' lungs.

The WHO states that smokers are likely to be susceptible to Covid-19 through the sharing of cigarettes or tobacco-related products.