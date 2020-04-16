Namibia: Air Namibia Ready to Repatriate Stranded Namibians From South Africa

16 April 2020
The Namibian (Windhoek)
By Ester Mbathera

AIR Namibia says it is prepared and ready to charter a plane to bring Namibians stranded in South Africa home should they be requested to do so.

"The ministry of industrialisation and trade issued to us a certificate to operate during the lockdown period, delivering essential services as per the Government Proclamation No. 9, classified as transportation, logistics and storage," said the airline's head of corporate communication, Paul Nakawa.

According to the airline, two aircraft with the capacity to carry from 37 to 112 passengers at a time is on standby and ready to fly from any airport in South Africa that is classified as an international airport and is for commercial use.

Nakawa could not confirm the price for tickets, saying that "a fare is to be determined upon request".

Yesterday, The Namibian reported that the Namibian high commission in Pretoria is facilitating the repatriation of about twenty Namibians who want to return home.

Copyright © 2020 The Namibian. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

