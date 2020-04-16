Namibia: Govt Condemns Mistreatment of Namibians in China

Deputy prime minister and international relations minister, Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah, says Namibia will not pardon discrimination against Africans, including Namibians in China.

Nandi-Ndaitwah raised the issue during the Covid-19 information session in Windhoek yesterday.

Her reaction was in line with African countries who are seething over accounts of Africans, including Namibians, battling stigma and discrimination in China amid the coronavirus pandemic.

According to information provided by Nandi-Ndaitwah, five Namibians, four of whom are students, were also allegedly subjected to discrimination by Chinese authorities.

Some Africans claim they have suffered forced evictions, arbitrary quarantine, mass Covid-19 tests and face discrimination in restaurants and hotels in China.

Nandi-Ndaitwah said many Namibians, including herself, spent years in exile fighting to bring an end to racial discrimination.

"Many of us in this country have suffered racial discrimination and we know it is hardship. This is why we fought for independence," said Nandi-Ndaitwah.

The deputy premier added that the government has been in contact with Chinese officials both at home and abroad to ensure the situation is addressed.

She expressed satisfaction with the swift response of the Chinese authorities in normalising the situation.

According to her, China has equally expressed its displeasure and "is not accepting how Africans have been treated".

African ambassadors in China also met Chinese officials, including that country's deputy foreign affairs minister, to iron out the issue early this week.

"As a result, the central [Chinese] government has intervened and directed that officials in Guangzhou city be very sensitive and not practice discrimination when dealing with foreigners - especially when we are dealing with Covid-19," she said.

"As we stand now, everything is back to normal, and those who are to be tested will be tested, and those who are supposed to be under quarantine will be put under quarantine."

In a separate statement provided to Nampa yesterday, Popular Democratic Movement lawmaker Inna Hengari also condemned what she termed "inhumane treatment of African nationals in China".

"During our fight against the novel coronavirus, we urge the Chinese government to attach great importance to the lives and health of foreign nationals in China, particularly Africans," said Hengari.

"The virus has no border, no political party colours and no nationality. The pandemic is a challenge to all mankind and can only be defeated through concerted international efforts," she said.

Meanwhile, the African Union on Saturday also expressed its "extreme concern" about the situation in Guangzhou and called on Beijing to take immediate corrective steps.

Diplomats said around 20 African countries are drawing up a joint letter to Beijing to say that mass virus tests and quarantine imposed specifically on Africans amount to "racism".

- Additional reporting by Nampa/AFP