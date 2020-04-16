South Africa: Lockdown - Gauteng Legislature to Go Digital

16 April 2020
News24Wire (Cape Town)
By Canny Maphanga

The Gauteng provincial legislature is expected to launch various digital platforms - which will be open to the public - for legislature sittings in the duration of the lockdown.

The legislature went into recess on 24 March and was supposed to resume on 14 April. But the resumption date was affected by the lockdown.

The legislature's Speaker, Ntombi Mekgwe, met with presiding officers, leaders of political parties represented at the legislature and the legislature's management on Wednesday to share plans for the legislature to continue with its business during the lockdown.

The legislature has looked at approving rules for virtual sittings, its communications unit said in a statement on Thursday. The "digital" legislature will be guided by the rules on how to conduct virtual house sittings, committee meetings and National Council of Provinces (NCOP) business.

Already, a virtual briefing by National Treasury was held to all national and provincial finance committees

Working from home

The statement said that since the lockdown was announced, legislature members and staff have been working from home.

The statement added, meanwhile, that to date there is no reported case of any legislature member or staff infected with Covid-19 and further encouraged all to continue abiding with the all measures to fight the virus.

In addition, the statement said that the Speaker has urged Gauteng to adhere to the lockdown regulations, such as staying at home, washing hands with water and soap and exercising precautionary measures to fight the pandemic.

"We can count on all the people of Gauteng that, if we all take responsibility, it is possible, we can beat the virus," she said.

Source: News24

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: News24Wire

Most Popular
Health
Coronavirus
Nigeria
Business
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Updates - African Countries With Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
How Many People Have Died From COVID-19 in Africa?
South Africa Threatens to Arrest Nigeria's Pastor Chris
South Africa Takes Offence at Morocco's Western Sahara Claims
Who's Buying the Biggest Guns in East Africa?
Bobi Wine Offers to Rescue Africans 'Mistreated' in China

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.