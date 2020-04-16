Tanzania: Govt - We'll Market Tourism, Kiswahili Beyond Borders

THE government has insisted that it will continue to market Tanzania's tourism sector as in the past including Kiswahili language outside the country, the Parliament was told on Wednesday.

This, according to deputy minister in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and East African Cooperation, Dr Damas Ndumbalo was part of the country's implementation of economic diplomacy that focuses on attracting more tourists to visit domestic tourist destinations.

He also added that the move was aimed at strengthening cultural cooperation with other foreign countries including the Kiswahili language.

That was Dr Ndumbalo's response to a question by Special Seats lawmaker, Maryam Msabaha (CHADEMA) who demanded to know the role embassies representing Tanzania outside the country were doing, especially on promoting tourism and growth of Kiswahili language.

Among the strategies that had been put in place, the deputy minister said, were organising campaign(s) to market various tourists destinations locally available as in Moscow, Russia, adding:

"This campaign enabled our country to become the best tourist destination in the world, thus scooping an award from the National Geographical Traveller (NGT) in 2018.

"In November 2018, Tanzania won an Award for being the 'Best Destination to the World' in the category of Exotic Destination 2018.

Here, the Ambassador of Tanzania to Russia, Gen (rtd), Simon Mumwi received a Russian National Geographical Traveler Award at the ceremony that was held in Moscow.

"Tanzania won the award after Online voting conducted by the Russian version of National Geographic Magazine that involved 263,000 Online readers.

"Tanzania won the award for the third time since 2011, where Zanzibar was chosen as the 'Best Beach Tourist Destination in Africa' and therefore awarded the Star Travel Award.

"In 2017, Tanzania also received a National Geographical Travel Award as the second best destination in the world in the category of exotic destination."

According to Dr Ndumbaro, the achievements reflect efforts made by the government through its embassy in Russia and the Ministry of Tourism and Natural Resources both in Mainland Tanzania and Zanzibar as well as other institutions in tourism industry.