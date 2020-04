POPULAR businessman Rostam Aziz has today donated various items, including sanitizers and face masks, in efforts to strengthen fight against the COVD-19 in the city of Dar es Salaam.

Mr Aziz handed over the donation to the Dar es Salaam Regional Commissioner Paul Makonda in implementation of his last week's pledge to the Prime Minister Kassim Majaliwa.

He promised to donate 1bn/- for buying the items to be distributed to commuter buses in Dar es Salaam and Zanzibar.