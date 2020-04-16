Tanzania: Govt Commends Local Face Masks Producers

WITH the coronavirus crisis spreading to more countries with broader social and economic implications, Minister of Industry and Trade, Innocent Bashungwa has said that the government is doing everything in its capacity to address challenges that face industries and entrepreneurs who are currently producing face masks in the country.

The Minister was speaking during his tour at Prestine industry, which is currently producing face masks.

The industry is located at Vingunguti in Ilala District, Dar es Salaam.

" We encourage local producers to produce face masks so that we can meet the high demand in the market, we all understand that the whole World is going through difficult times, therefore we need to stand together to fight the deadly virus," he noted.

He asked all industries and investors to produce quality but affordable products by considering the economic situation of majority Tanzanians.

He commended Presitine industry for producing quality and affordable products. "We ask all producers to always consider quality, we need quality products for our people.

Our standards and quality bodies will always be available to test and make sure products meet required standards," said Mr Bashungwa.

The Minister was accompanied by heads of Tanzania Bureau of Standards (TBS), Fair Competition Commission (FCC) and Tanzania Medicines and Medical Devices Authority (TMDA).