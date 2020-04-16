Tanzania: Govt Commends Local Face Masks Producers

16 April 2020
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)

WITH the coronavirus crisis spreading to more countries with broader social and economic implications, Minister of Industry and Trade, Innocent Bashungwa has said that the government is doing everything in its capacity to address challenges that face industries and entrepreneurs who are currently producing face masks in the country.

The Minister was speaking during his tour at Prestine industry, which is currently producing face masks.

The industry is located at Vingunguti in Ilala District, Dar es Salaam.

" We encourage local producers to produce face masks so that we can meet the high demand in the market, we all understand that the whole World is going through difficult times, therefore we need to stand together to fight the deadly virus," he noted.

He asked all industries and investors to produce quality but affordable products by considering the economic situation of majority Tanzanians.

He commended Presitine industry for producing quality and affordable products. "We ask all producers to always consider quality, we need quality products for our people.

Our standards and quality bodies will always be available to test and make sure products meet required standards," said Mr Bashungwa.

The Minister was accompanied by heads of Tanzania Bureau of Standards (TBS), Fair Competition Commission (FCC) and Tanzania Medicines and Medical Devices Authority (TMDA).

Read the original article on Daily News.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Tanzania Daily News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Daily News

Most Popular
Health
Coronavirus
Nigeria
Business
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Updates - African Countries With Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
How Many People Have Died From COVID-19 in Africa?
South Africa Threatens to Arrest Nigeria's Pastor Chris
South Africa Takes Offence at Morocco's Western Sahara Claims
Who's Buying the Biggest Guns in East Africa?
Bobi Wine Offers to Rescue Africans 'Mistreated' in China

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.