Uganda: Leaders Block Sacking of 400 Rice Farm Employees

Kalungu leaders have blocked a move by the proprietors of Lukaya Natural Rice Farm to sack 412 casual workers in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.

The targeted casual workers are those residing outside the farm.

The rice farm, owned by Zhong Industries Limited, employs more than 1,500 locals and seven Chinese nationals.

The Chinese largely offer technical expertise, especially in preparing the land for cultivation, driving combining harvesters and repairing machinery.

Mr Caleb Tukaikiriza, the Kalungu Resident District Commissioner (RDC), said the affected casual workers come from very far and cannot travel to their home districts following suspension of public transport.

"I visited the factory together with other leaders last week and agreed with the managers not to sack any employee at this time when the country is still under lockdown. Some of their workers come from Busoga Sub-region, Kisoro and other parts of the country," he said in an interview on Tuesday.

"If they [investors] insist on sacking the workers, they must give them some package and a vehicle to take them to their respective homes," he added.

The RDC said the managers of the farm had wanted to retain only casual workers staying within the factory premises and sack those outside, who comprise the highest number of the work force at the factory, a plan they rejected.

Mr Peter Li Gan, the manager of the farm, explained that their intention was not to sack the casual workers, but wanted non-residents to remain at their homes as one of the measures to fight the spread of coronavirus.

"We realised that laying off all non-resident workers will cause unemployment in Lukaya yet one of the main reasons for the setting up of this factory was to fight unemployment in the area," Mr Gan said yesterday.

He asked the workers to observe social distancing and other preventive measures issued by the President and the Ministry of Health to avoid contracting coronavirus.

Mr Godfrey Okum, one of the casual workers, commended the authorities for their quick intervention, saying he is now assured of his job.

"We have been in fear of losing our jobs, but after the authorities' guidance, we are now happy that we shall get money to survive during this coronavirus crisis," he said.

In January, the proprietor of Lukaya Natural Rice Farm recorded losses after floods destroyed a section of their gardens.

The investors had dug trenches in the rice fields that connect directly to Lake Victoria.

According to residents at Bulingo Village, Lukaya Town Council, the lake burst its banks in the area due to increased water levels on the lake shores, sweeping away rice fields.

The floods destroyed part of the rice farm measuring about 350 acres out of 1000 acres.

50 CCCC workers sacked

Meanwhile, more than 50 employees of China Construction Communication Construction (CCCC), a Chinese company working on the Mubende-Kakumiro-Kagadi road, are stranded after they were allegedly laid off without being paid their salaries.

A section of the affected employees that this newspaper spoke to said they had no means of transport to their home districts following the ban on public and private transport over the Covid-19 pandemic.

Ms Prossy Nalumaga, the CCCC spokesperson, confirmed that those who were laid off could have had expired contracts, adding that salary payment is a cross-cutting issue, which would be handled soon.

The Kibaale RDC, Ms Deborah Mbabazi, has since offered to grant the stranded employees transport permits back home.

Compiled by Alex Tumuhimbise Muzafaru Nsubuga & Al-Mahdi Ssenkabirwa