Uganda: 8 COVID-19 Patients Discharged As Uganda's Virus Recoveries Rise to 20

Eight covid-19 patients have been discharged as Uganda's virus recoveries rose to 20 on Thursday.

Seven patients who have recovered from COVID-19 were Thursday discharged from Mulago National Referral Hospital by health state minister for general duties, Robinah Nabbanja. These include 3 females and 4 males.

Another patient was discharged from Hoima regional referral hospital, bringing the total number of recoveries to 20.

As of Thursday (April 16), the Ministry of Health had reported 55 confirmed cases since the outbreak of the virus pandemic.