Uganda: 8 COVID-19 Patients Discharged As Uganda's Virus Recoveries Rise to 20

16 April 2020
The Monitor (Kampala)
By Nobert Atukunda

Eight covid-19 patients have been discharged as Uganda's virus recoveries rose to 20 on Thursday.

Seven patients who have recovered from COVID-19 were Thursday discharged from Mulago National Referral Hospital by health state minister for general duties, Robinah Nabbanja. These include 3 females and 4 males.

Another patient was discharged from Hoima regional referral hospital, bringing the total number of recoveries to 20.

As of Thursday (April 16), the Ministry of Health had reported 55 confirmed cases since the outbreak of the virus pandemic.

Read the original article on Monitor.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 The Monitor. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Monitor

Most Popular
Health
Coronavirus
Nigeria
Business
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Updates - African Countries With Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
How Many People Have Died From COVID-19 in Africa?
South Africa Threatens to Arrest Nigeria's Pastor Chris
South Africa Takes Offence at Morocco's Western Sahara Claims
Who's Buying the Biggest Guns in East Africa?
Bobi Wine Offers to Rescue Africans 'Mistreated' in China

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.