Somalia: Puntland Suspends Road Transportation to Combat Coronavirus

16 April 2020
Dalsan Radio (Mogadishu)

The police in Puntland has banned all vehicles from entering or leaving the state in a move to contain the spread of Covid19.

The new rules affect passenger and cargo goods and operators have been given stern warning that failure to adhere to the rules would attract stiffer penalties.

Puntland joins the rest of states who are ready taking administrative action to combat the spread of the virus. So far, the deadly disease has claimed 5 lives and 80 infected persons.

Puntland also enforced curfew and said curfew hours to be increased, they also praised and thanked how the community was cooperating with authorities not making their job much harder to prevent covid-19.

Jubaland is among the states that has moved to enforce partial lockdown.

Mogadishu under curfew to contain covid-19

Government scraps taxes on rice, sugar cooking oil to boost households

Fresh Fears of Locust invasion as Somali battles COVID-19

Read the original article on Dalsan Radio.

