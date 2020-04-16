Somalia: Alshabab Claims Responsibility for Killing Mogadishu Doctor

Alshabab have claimed responsibility over the killing of a doctor in Mogadishu.

The deceased Abdillahi Yussuf was killed when he was heading to mosque for prayers, what the militant group said was due to the fact that he operates as an undercover worker for the criminal investigative department.

Dr Yusuf operated a phamarcy in the district Darkeenley. The killing took place in Eelasha Biyaha.

The incident occurred a week after a top doctor was killed in the capital city of Mogadishu.