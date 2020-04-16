Gambia: Bankers' Association Gives D3m to Fight COVID-19

The Gambia Bankers' Association (GBA) on Tuesday, 14 March 2020, presented a cheque amounting D3 million (three million dalasis) to the Ministry of Health and municipalities to intensify fight against the deadly pandemic, covid-19.

The presentation which was attended by some Cabinet ministers was held at State House.

Vice President Dr. Isatou Touray, who received the cheque on behalf of the government, expressed her profound gratitude on behalf of President Adama Barrow over the gesture.

She described the gesture as a giant contribution towards the fight against covid-19, while expressing President Barrow's appreciation for the gesture.

"It is a big fight that has health, socio-economic and political implications; there is no doubt that there is no country or government that can do it alone.

"We are very much appreciative of the contribution rendered by the Gambia Bankers' Association and we will continue to create the conducive environment for the private sector to operate in this country."

Ayo Kunle Olajuabu, the member of the association and also the managing director of Access Bank, equally thanked the Almighty Allah for keeping them from the harm of covid-19.

"We want to thank the president of the Republic of The Gambia for all the actions that they are taking. We want to appreciate all the work the government of The Gambia is doing to keep the land safe. "We further recognise the Gambian leader's effort and we appreciate what the government is doing.

"And as members of the private sector, particularly the banks, we cannot keep quiet and see things not going fine for everyone."

He said that is why they have come together as an association to support and partner with government to fight the pandemic.

"We will continue to support the efforts of the government and of course with Central Bank of the Gambia to making sure that covid-19 is chased out of The Gambia.

"We are here to say thank you for the opportunity and we always want to make ourselves available to complement government's development agenda."