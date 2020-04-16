Gambia: Govt Offers Unlimited Free Online Classes to UTG Students

Mod A.K Secka, permanent secretary at the Ministry of Higher Education Research Science and Technology (MOHERST) has announced that The Gambia Government in partnership with GSM operators has issued unlimited free online classes to the University of The Gambia students.

Secka made this revelation in a presser organised by MOHERST, Ministry of Finance and Economy Affairs and the UTG; held at the higher education' conference hall.

This online lectures programme is a partnership between MOHERST and GSM operators includes Africell, Qcell and Gamcell aims to providing free Goggle plus access to the students to continue learning despite the covid-19 pandemic.

Currently 6084 students have registered for the online classes and more than three hundreds (300) lecturers are prepared to commence lectures on 20 April.

PS Secka said the covid-19 is changing people's live; therefore, the ministry deems it necessary to respond quickly to this challenge by introducing online classes so that teaching and learning will continue in the UTG.

He explained that the GSM operators have synchronised all registered students in their system to ensure the students have free access to internet service, adding lecturers also are given internet bundles so that they have unlimited internet service for lectures.

In this online class programme, he said lecturers will have live Goggle class room where students will follow session via internet. He added that these online classes will enable students who miss a certain learning session to have the opportunity to follow up unlike the normal classes.

"Those who attended the class also have the opportunity to go back through the video in order to understand more," he said.

Speaking further, he said the UTG management and government as well provided one thousand and five hundreds (1500) mega bytes for all registered students to do their individual private research.

However, he noted that some educational institutions such as Management Development Institution (MDI), Gambia Technical Training Institution (GTTI), have similar online proprammes but they can join the UTG on this online class if interested.