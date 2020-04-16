Gambia: 5 Suspected COVID-19 Cases Test Negative

At least five-laboratory new test results for covid-19 received from the Medical Research Council (MRC) were all negative, deputy director of Health Services Dr. Mustapha Bittaye has confirmed at a press briefing on Wednesday.

Dr. Bittaye stated that five additional individuals were taken for quarantine, adding that among the newly quarantines, four snitched into the country and one being a close contact to one of the recent confirmed case.

"Currently the country has six active cases and one probable case. Globally since 31 December 2019 to 14 April 2020, a total of two million four thousand nine hundred and ninety one cases of covid-19 have been reported, with 126, 830 deaths registered and 485, 830 recovered."

He confirmed that they are currently having 61 people on quarantine in one of the hotels within the Greater Banjul Area. He added that a total of 298 suspected cases were tested and nine came out positive.

"At least 254 people had completed quarantine, 241 contacts had been traced and 310 people completed follow up."

He said daily coordination meetings are ongoing both the technical and the strategic level and decision has been reached to test all person in quarantine before discharge.

"For laboratory and surveillance, regular follow up of all person discharged from quarantine are ongoing. In term of case management, psychosocial support officers have been redeployed as regional rapid respond team to strengthen operations."