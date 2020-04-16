Eritrea: Contribution By Nationals in Diaspora

Asmara — Nationals residing in the Diaspora are extended more contribution towards the fight to contain the spread of corona virus in the country.

At a Tele-conference meeting they conducted, Eritrean nationals in the United States made additional contribution of 1 million and 700 thousand Dollars to the effort the Government of Eritrea is exerting to curb the spread of COVID-19 pandemic.

It is to be recalled that previously the nationals contributed 2 million, 753 thousand and 555 Dollars.

According to report from the Eritrean Embassy, the nationals have expressed conviction and readiness to stand alongside their people and Government until the threat of the COVID-19 pandemic is fully contained.

Many from those that attended the Tele-conference have also decided to let those nationals that have rented their houses in Eritrea to stay free of rental payment until the spread of corona virus is put under control.

Eritrean nationals in Israel also contributed 883 thousand 'Shekel (252 thousand Dollars).

According to the Eritrean Embassy, Eritrean nationals in Qatar also contributed 88 thousand and 880 Riyals.

Accordingly members of the National Union of Eritrean Women contributed 21 thousand Riyals, Eritrean community 21 thousand and 900 Riyals, staff members of the Eritrean Embassy 5 thousand Riyals, and other nationals about 41 thousand Riyals.

Mr. Samuel Beyene with his wife Ms. Ghenet Aregai also decided that the four families renting their house in Sembel to live free from paying rental fee until the spread of the virus is fully contained.