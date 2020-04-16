Uganda: Police Register 4,500 Cases Against Their Own in 2 Years

The Police Professional Standards Unit (PSU) has recorded more than 4,558 cases against police officers between 2018 and 2019.

At least 2,175 cases were registered last year, while 2,383 incidents were recorded in 2018.

The PSU is a police unit that investigates disciplinary cases committed by police officers in the country. The unit forwards the cases to different government institutions for action.

According to the 2019 PSU report, majority of cases were as a result of mismanagement of criminal case files, misconduct of officers and irregular conduct.

The outgoing PSU commander, Mr William Okalany, said the cases against police officers in 2019 dropped compared to those registered in 2018.

In the 2019 report, mismanagement of police files and misconduct of police officers topped the list with 470 cases each. In third position was irregular conduct by police officers, with 312 cases.

Mr Okalany said nearly half of the cases that were reported in 2019 were registered in Kampala Metropolitan Police Area, with 1013 cases.

He said they completed the investigations of 1,446 cases in 2019 and "files were forwarded to the police directorate of human rights and legal services, standby court and resident state attorneys for action".

At least 729 cases are pending inquiries, he said.

Police officers were still involved in torture of suspects, despite the police chief's continuous call to stop the vice.

At least 133 cases of torture by police officers were registered in the country.

At least 11 cases were forwarded to the Director of Public Prosecutions to try officers in civil courts.

The report also show that officers were framing up people with criminal cases, with 133 cases recorded.

Despite the several cases of shootings of civilians and allegations of use of excessive force by police officers last year, the PSU only investigated only two cases.

Corruption

Cases of corruption didn't feature much, with the report showing only 79 cases were investigated.

The last three annual reports by the Inspector General of Government show that the Uganda Police Force officers are leading in corruption in Uganda.

President Museveni has also been accusing police officers of spending more time on soliciting bribes from unsuspecting civilians than fighting crime. He has often pointed at the Directorate of Criminal Investigations and the Directorate of Traffic and Road Safety.