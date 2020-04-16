Nigeria: Why Nigeria's Not Among Countries Granted Debt Relief By IMF - Finance Minister

16 April 2020
Premium Times (Abuja)
By Bassey Udo

The Minister of Finance, Budget and National Development, Zainab Ahmed, has explained why the International Monetary Fund (IMF) did not consider Nigeria for debt relief.

Early this week, the IMF announced the decision of its Executive Board to grant debt relief to 25 countries. Nigeria is not among the beneficiaries.

In his reaction, the President of the <a target="_blank" href="https://www.premiumtimesng.com/news/more-news/227305-nigeria-labour-congress-declares-support-amnesty-international.html">Nigeria Labour Congress</a>, Ayuba Wabba, said Nigeria deserved to be granted debt pardon from IMF/World Bank.

The minister, in a series of tweets through her official <a target="_blank" href="http://twitter.com">Twitter</a> handle, @ZShamsuna, on Thursday, said the relief was meant for the "poorest and most vulnerable members (of the group) to cover part of their IMF debt obligations."

Mrs Ahmed used the tweets to confirm that Nigeria does not owe the IMF, although the country has so far contributed $3.4 billion to the Fund.

"It is true Nigeria is not a beneficiary of the recent IMF debt relief for 25 countries," the minister said in her initial tweet.

"As indicated in IMF Executive Board statement, the relief 'provides grants to our poorest & most vulnerable members to cover their IMF debt obligations for an initial phase over the next six months.

"Since Nigeria is not indebted to the IMF, there is no outstanding debt obligation to be forgiven," she clarified.

Rather, she reiterated her recent statement on Nigeria's application for new IMF financing that is currently under consideration.

The new application, she said, was for financing under the Rapid Financing Initiative (RFI), under which Nigeria, like other members, was entitled to access up to 100 per cent of its contribution quota.

Announcing the debt relief last week, the Managing Director of the Fund, Kristalina Georgieva, said it was part of the group's response to help address the impact of the deadly COVID-19 pandemic on poor and vulnerable economies.

She listed the benefiting countries as Afghanistan, Benin, Burkina Faso, Central African Republic, Chad, Comoros, Congo, D.R., The Gambia, Guinea, Guinea-Bissau, Haiti, Liberia, Madagascar, Malawi, Mali and Mozambique.

Others are Nepal, Niger, Rwanda, São Tomé and Príncipe, Sierra Leone, Solomon Islands, Tajikistan, Togo, and Yemen.

The relief, Ms Georgieva explained, would help the benefiting countries channel more of their scarce financial resources towards vital emergency medical and other relief efforts.

NLC President, Mr Wabba, said the demand for Nigeria's inclusion among the list of beneficiaries for the COVID-19 related debt relief and debt moratorium was because of the devastating impact of the deadly Coronavirus pandemic.

As the most populous country in Africa and a major regional transportation hub, with very active citizens, the labour leader said Nigeria could be a major epicentre for future global waves of COVID-19 if adequate support was not extended to the country to fight and contain the coronavirus pandemic.

"With a burgeoning constituency of the poor, including the working-class poor, the danger staring Nigeria hard in the face is huge.

"Nigeria needs all the support it can get, including debt relief, moratorium, and pardon in order to enable the country tide over the waves of COVID-19 pandemic," he said.

Again, with the dire economic crisis the country was facing from the recent plunge in the price of crude oil at the international market, he said Nigeria deserved financial relief to help meet her fiscal and budgetary challenges.

Read the original article on Premium Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Premium Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Premium Times

Most Popular
Health
Coronavirus
Nigeria
Business
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Updates - African Countries With Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
How Many People Have Died From COVID-19 in Africa?
South Africa Threatens to Arrest Nigeria's Pastor Chris
South Africa Takes Offence at Morocco's Western Sahara Claims
Who's Buying the Biggest Guns in East Africa?
Bobi Wine Offers to Rescue Africans 'Mistreated' in China

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.