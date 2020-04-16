Nigeria: Coronavirus - Latest Deaths in Lagos Have No Travel History, Contact With Infected Persons - Commissioner

The <a target="_blank" href="https://twitter.com/ProfAkinAbayomi">Lagos State Commissioner for Health</a>, Akin Abayomi, on Thursday, said the three latest COVID-19-related deaths included a medical doctor and two others.

Mr Abayomi, a professor, said the deceased medical doctor contracted the virus from a patient he was treating, while the two others had no travel records or contact with infected persons.

"Unfortunately, Lagos recorded 3 additional deaths from #COVID19 related complications.

The deceased are males aged 51, 52 and 62. One of the dead; a medical doctor had contact with an infected person who recently returned to the country.

"Other victims have no travel history or record of contact with any infected person. Total #COVID19 related deaths are now 10

"I hereby urge Lagosians to remain vigilant and report any concern about #COVID19 infection in our communities by calling 📞 08000CORONA, " he wrote.

This brings the total number of deaths from COVID-19 to 10 in the state.

<a target="_blank" href="https://www.premiumtimesng.com">PREMIUM TIMES</a> earlier reported the death of the medical doctor, Emeka Chugbo, who contracted the virus from privately managing a known COVID-19 patient.

This number of death is the highest daily deaths recorded in the state since the outbreak of the infection.

Mr Abayomi said the cheering news, however, is that the state discharged 16 fully recovered patients the same day after they tested negative to the virus twice.

While the total discharged cases in the state stand at 85, a total number of 10 patients have died from the infection.

As of Thursday, Lagos has 235 confirmed cases of coronavirus, 135 active cases, 85 discharged cases, two evacuated cases, three transferred cases and 10 deaths.

The confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Nigeria rose to 407 on Wednesday, with 128 discharged cases and 12 deaths.