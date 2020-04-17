Nigeria: Nollywood Actor Slams Men Who Treat Wives Like Househelps

Nollywood actor, Adeniyi Johnson, has advised men against hiding their wives at home while they go out for functions.

It will be recalled that the actor recently encouraged women to utilise this lockdown period to win back their husbands.

Shifting his attention to men, Adeniyi Johnson via his Instagram handle @adeniyijohnson warned men against treating their wives as if they are house helps.

"Some now complain the belle is big, your yansh is hard... you hide your wife when going to some functions ... all your wears na designer; how many does she have?... her phone is nothing to write home about .. you've been home for weeks you didn't touch her but when U see semi nudes online, your d*** go charge ... Alaye, calm down abeg... She's is suppose to be your glory.. but instead na your shame... eskiss sir.. shame on you!!!" he posted.

