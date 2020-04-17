Nigeria: 14 Dead, 15 Injured As Fire Razes IDPs Camp in Borno

Fourteen internally displaced persons have been confirmed dead while 15 persons sustained various degree of injuries during a fire outbreak at a camp for displaced persons in Ngala local government area of Borno state.

It was learnt that the fire started at about 2:15pm at Ngala IS camp on Thursday.

According to the source, the fire is yet to put off .

"Happening Now:

"Today the 16/04/2020 fire outbreaks at Ngala IS Camp burned 1250 households, unconfirmed. Fourteen confirmed dead, 7 critical injury and 8 minor injuries.

"Still on evacuation and assessment is going on," the source shared with our reporter.