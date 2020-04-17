Nigeria: 14 Dead, 15 Injured As Fire Razes IDPs Camp in Borno

16 April 2020
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Olatunji Omirin

Fourteen internally displaced persons have been confirmed dead while 15 persons sustained various degree of injuries during a fire outbreak at a camp for displaced persons in Ngala local government area of Borno state.

It was learnt that the fire started at about 2:15pm at Ngala IS camp on Thursday.

According to the source, the fire is yet to put off .

"Happening Now:

"Today the 16/04/2020 fire outbreaks at Ngala IS Camp burned 1250 households, unconfirmed. Fourteen confirmed dead, 7 critical injury and 8 minor injuries.

"Still on evacuation and assessment is going on," the source shared with our reporter.

Read the original article on Daily Trust.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Daily Trust. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Daily Trust

Most Popular
Health
Coronavirus
Nigeria
Business
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Updates - African Countries With Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
How Many People Have Died From COVID-19 in Africa?
South Africa Takes Offence at Morocco's Western Sahara Claims
South Africa Threatens to Arrest Nigeria's Pastor Chris
Who's Buying the Biggest Guns in East Africa?
African Intellectuals Mobilize to Support Fight Against COVID-19

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.