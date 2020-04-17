Nigeria Records 35 New Cases of COVID-19, Total Now 442

Nigeria has recorded 35 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, driving the total confirmed case int the country to 442.

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control, NCDC disclosed this in a post on Twitter.

The breakdown shows that 19 of the new cases are in Lagos, 9 in FCT, 5 in Kano and 2 in Oyo states.

"As at 10:20 pm 16th April there are 442 confirmed cases of #COVID19 reported in Nigeria. 152 have been discharged with 13 deaths," it stated.

Thirty-five new cases of #COVID19 have been reported as follows:

19 in Lagos

9 in FCT

5 in Kano

2 in Oyo

As at 10:20 pm 16th April, number of states with confirmed cases of #COVID19: 19 + FCT

Lagos- 251

FCT- 67

Kano- 21

Osun- 20

Edo- 15

Oyo- 13

Ogun- 9

Katsina- 7

Bauchi- 6

Kaduna- 6

Akwa Ibom- 6

Kwara- 4

Delta- 4

Ondo- 3

Enugu- 2

Ekiti- 2

Rivers-2

Niger- 2

Benue- 1

Anambra- 1

