Nigeria: Why Hajj May Hold This Year - NAHCON

The National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON) has disclosed the possibility of 2020 Hajj taking place.

The Chairman of the commission, Alhaji Zikrullah Kunle Hassan, revealed this in an interview with Federal Radio Corporation of Nigeria, FRCN, in his office, a statement by the commission said.

Alhaji Hassan expressed optimism that indicators emanating from Ministry of Health, Saudi Arabia, projects that the Kingdom will hopefully witness a decline of the COVID-19 infection in the country from April 21st and possible eradication of the ailment by May 2020.

He said with that, the Commission is hopeful that there is a tendency of the Hajj taking place this year.

"This explains why NAHCON has not stopped preparations towards 2020 Hajj," he said.

He encouraged intending pilgrims to make Hajj fare deposits, adding that situation may arise where number of pilgrims may be reduced as a strategy towards managing the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Should this happen, slots will be offered to intending pilgrims on first come, first served formula," he said.

He also encouraged Muslims intending to participate in the 2020 pilgrimage to pray and imbibe all the necessary physical, mental and spiritual readiness towards making the Hajj.

The chairman, who further explained that despite the optimism, the Commission had made plans pending failure of the Hajj holding.

He stated that all arrangements entered with Saudi Arabian service providers are legally backed, assuring that the Commission will not record any monetary loss.