Nigeria: Buhari Orders Probe of Borno IDPs Camp Fire

President Muhammad Buhari has directed the Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development to investigate the death of 14 persons and injury to many from a fire incident at an Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) camp in Ngala, Borno State.

President Buhari, in a statement issued Thursday night by his spokesperson, Garba Shehu, also asked the ministry to report the circumstances leading to the incident and advise on how a future occurrence will be averted.

The President described what he called "sad incident" as equally "extremely horrifying".

He, therefore, directed that urgently needed assistance be immediately given to the victims, and prayed to Allah to repose the souls of those whose lives were lost, and the quick recovery of the injured persons.

It was learnt that the fire started at about 2:15pm at the camp on Thursday.

"Happening Now: Today the 16/04/2020 fire outbreaks at Ngala IS Camp burned 1250 households, unconfirmed. Fourteen confirmed dead, 7 critical injury and 8 minor injuries.

"Still on evacuation and assessment is going on," the source shared with our reporter.