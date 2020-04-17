South Africa: Freshlyground's Zolani Mahola - Always Telling New Stories

17 April 2020
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Biénne Huisman

Singer and actress Zolani Mahola was catapulted to fame as the lead singer of pioneering South African band Freshlyground. At the 2010 Fifa World Cup, she shared a stage with Shakira as they performed the event's theme-song Waka Waka.

At the height of Freshlyground's fame, Zolani Mahola represented the sparks of hope of a young democracy, while inside her a deep darkness grew. Now, 10 years later, as Mahola lays down her Freshlyground mantle to focus on a solo career, she is finally ready to speak about the pain that shaped her journey - often threatening to derail it. The 38-year-old musician is hesitant to use the term "motivational speaker". But a part of her focus now will be on telling stories, including her own.

"A big part of it is the external versus the internal story," she says. "So I will talk about the success of the band. I will talk about singing with Stevie Wonder, singing with Shakira and opening for Robbie Williams, and all of these incredible highlights. But then, at this career pinnacle, I was starting to look at something dark, realising that my internal story was one of powerlessness, of not being able to deal...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

