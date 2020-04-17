Rwanda: Lockdown - 11 Topflight Clubs Not Paying Players

Eleven member clubs of the 16-team Rwanda Premier League have suspended contracts of their players, and will not be paid starting with April, amid the ongoing COVID-19 lockdown.

The ravaging coronavirus pandemic has seriously compromised sporting activities across the world, which also left all football operations in Rwanda indefinitely ceased.

Over the past two weeks, players from different clubs, including from the defending champions Rayon Sports, have been complaining about unpaid salary and allowances dues and lack of communication from their clubs.

Some players from Mukura Victory Sport who talked to us on condition of anonymity, revealed that they have not been paid since last December as the Huye-based outfit face cash restraints.

This publication has reliably learned that only five clubs - APR, Police, Gasogi United, Marines and AS Kigali - are paying their players and coaching staff, while the rest have opted not to until the topflight league is back - when the lockdown is over.

Rwanda Football Federation (Ferwafa) is optimistic that the leagues will resume and the 2019-20 season will be successfully completed. In a recent interview, an official told Times Sport that, "It is still our very firm intention to finish the season but right now we cannot tell exactly when."

"Until matters of safety for everyone involved are bottomed out, we just have to be patient."

Prior to the lockdown mid-March, it was scheduled that the league would conclude on May 31, while the Peace Cup - final competition of the season - would climax on July 4.

Musanze, Espoir make it official

Two teams Musanze and Espoir earlier this week officially wrote to their players and coaches that they would not be paid effective this month, following the withholding of funds from their respective sponsors.

"Our sponsors have notified us that they are withholding the budget until the lockdown is over," Musanze FC chairman, Placide Tuyishimire, said in an interview, adding that, "It is the reason why we also made a tough decision - that we know will affect many - to suspend salaries."

Separately, Espoir Football Club president, Godfroid Kamuzinzi also confirmed that contracts of players and technical staff have been suspended until the league resumes as the club currently makes no income.

"We hope that everything will be back to normal soon, but, until then, we have suspended all the contracts of players and coaches because the club is not earning."

After 24 match rounds, and with six remaining, Musanze are in 12th position with 27 points, ten ahead of 14th-placed Espoir. Local powerhouse APR lead with 57 points, followed by Rayon at 51, while Police (43) and Mukura (41) are third and fourth, respectively.

Teams not paying players: Rayon Sports, Mukura, SC Kiyovu, Sunrise, Bugesera, AS Muhanga, Espoir, Musanze, Etincelles, Heroes and Gicumbi.