Kenya: KQ Dispatches Cargo Flight to London With 40,000 Kgs of Fresh Produce

Nairobi — Kenya Airways has dispatched a cargo flight to London, loaded with 40,000 kgs of fresh produce.

The flight operated by Boeing 787 Dreamliner is part of the innovative initiatives KQ has embarked on by converting four wide body passenger aircraft to fit cargo operations in order to reduce the impact of COVID-19 on operations.

The airline said Thursday's flight is in addition to KQ 2764 - a Boeing 787 Dreamliner which took off from Nairobi to Johannesburg on Sunday 12 April 2020, packed with medical supplies and other essential items.

"There is demand for cargo aircraft across the world and we will continue to play our part by keeping essential supplies moving during this time," the airline said in a statement, "Some of our grounded passenger aircraft will, therefore, complement the work of the cargo freighters to facilitate this."

Captain Cathleen Kang'ethe said she was delighted to fly the fresh produce to London.

"I have been with Kenya Airways for 19 years I joined in 2001. The crisis, unfortunately, has brought everything pretty much to a standstill, but we are able to continue with cargo business. I'm happy to be flying the Dreamliner to London carrying agricultural produce and flowers, let's keep hope alive," she said.

KQ's Load Master Gilbert Nahauka said they are not exceeding the limits on the weight of passengers.

"Now because of the structure of the aircraft we make sure we do not exceed the limits what we have on the seats is basically the same weight, passenger weight," he said, "we do not exceed that because after the crisis we will still need this aircraft for passenger flights."

Just like most airlines globally, KQ's passenger flights remain grounded over the COVID-19 pandemic.