South Africa: Durban July Rescheduled to 25 July

The 2020 Vodacom Durban July has been rescheduled to 25 July.

The annual horseracing event which takes place at Greyville Racecourse was initially scheduled for 4 July and has been pushed back due to on-going restrictions put in place to curb the spread of Covid-19.

The statement added that the organisers are "committed to adhere to all the social distancing regulations that may be in place at that time."

The race programme has been delayed by a month starting on Sunday 31 May.

Gold Circle's Marketing Executive, Steve Marshall, said that there would be inevitable adjustments to activities on the big day and that multiple scenarios were being considered.

It was also confirmed that the traditional 3-month fashion programme that is synonymous with the build-up to the Vodacom Durban July would be affected and more emphasis will be placed on the race day fashion programme this year.

Compiled by Graye Morkel

Source: The Juice