South Africa: Cardi B Will Still Headline Castle Lite Unlocks in December 2020

17 April 2020
News24Wire (Cape Town)

The organisers of the Castle Lite Unlocks concert have announced that international headliner Cardi B will still be hitting the stage later this year.

The announcement was made by media personality, Sway Calloway, during the first episode of Castle Lite Unlocks in Bed With ... on Wednesday.

After having placed the 2020 event on ice due to the global Covid-19 outbreak, Castle Lite confirmed, via a statement to the press on Thursday, that Cardi B will be making her way to Joburg.

The 2020 Castle Lite Unlocks experience will now take place on Saturday, 5 December 2020 at the TicketPro Dome in Johannesburg. As previously mentioned, tickets purchased before the postponement are still valid and are exchangeable for the new performance date.

Castle Lite will be in direct contact with these consumers regarding the ticket exchange.

REFUND INFORMATION:

Consumers who no longer wish to attend the event are, however, also entitled to a refund by sending an email to info@heroticket.co.za with details on the email address used to book the ticket, cardholder's details for ticket purchase as well as the ticket number.

Ticket holders also have the option of reallocating their tickets should they not be able to make the new date by logging onto the company's website or donating their ticket to the Covid-zero initiative by emailing info@heroticket.co.za.

