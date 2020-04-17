Botswana: Jack Ma Foundation Delivers Second Consignment of Donations to Botswana

Gaborone — The second consignment of medical supplies from Jack Ma Foundation to Botswana government arrived in Gaborone on April 16.

The consignment consists of 18 912 extraction kits, 18 900 swabs and viral transport medium, 10 320 N95 masks, 9 500 medical gloves, 3 800 face shields, 3 700 medical protective clothing, 36 thermometer guns and two ventilation machines.

After receiving the donation at Sir Seretse Khama International Airport, deputy permanent secretary in the Ministry of Health and Wellness, Dr Morris Sinvula said with the second helping from the Chinese organization, Botswana now had enough protective clothing for front liners.

Minister of Health and Wellness, Dr Lemogang Kwape had on the same day announced that the southern African country had registered two new Coronavirus cases, bringing the total cases to 15 since the first case was identified mid-March.

Of the 15 cases, one, a 79-year-old woman of Ramotswa, has died.

The country is now on a 28-day lockdown that started on April 3 and ends on April 30.

Parliament has also recently adopted a motion that President Dr Mokgweetsi Masisi tabled requesting for a six months period of State of Emergency, which he argued would help government better fight the scourge. END

Source : DailyNews