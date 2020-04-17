Botswana: Jack Ma Foundation Delivers Second Consignment of Donations to Botswana

16 April 2020
Botswana Daily News (Gaborone)
By Motlalepula Mokgadi

Gaborone — The second consignment of medical supplies from Jack Ma Foundation to Botswana government arrived in Gaborone on April 16.

The consignment consists of 18 912 extraction kits, 18 900 swabs and viral transport medium, 10 320 N95 masks, 9 500 medical gloves, 3 800 face shields, 3 700 medical protective clothing, 36 thermometer guns and two ventilation machines.

After receiving the donation at Sir Seretse Khama International Airport, deputy permanent secretary in the Ministry of Health and Wellness, Dr Morris Sinvula said with the second helping from the Chinese organization, Botswana now had enough protective clothing for front liners.

Minister of Health and Wellness, Dr Lemogang Kwape had on the same day announced that the southern African country had registered two new Coronavirus cases, bringing the total cases to 15 since the first case was identified mid-March.

Of the 15 cases, one, a 79-year-old woman of Ramotswa, has died.

The country is now on a 28-day lockdown that started on April 3 and ends on April 30.

Parliament has also recently adopted a motion that President Dr Mokgweetsi Masisi tabled requesting for a six months period of State of Emergency, which he argued would help government better fight the scourge. END

Source : DailyNews

Read the original article on Botswana Daily News.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Botswana Daily News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Botswana Daily News

Most Popular
Health
Coronavirus
Nigeria
Business
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Updates - African Countries With Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
How Many People Have Died From COVID-19 in Africa?
South Africa Takes Offence at Morocco's Western Sahara Claims
South Africa Threatens to Arrest Nigeria's Pastor Chris
Who's Buying the Biggest Guns in East Africa?
African Intellectuals Mobilize to Support Fight Against COVID-19

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.